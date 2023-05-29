0.46% volatility in GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) last month: This is a red flag warning

May 26, 2023, GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) trading session started at the price of $8.52, that was -0.23% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.55 and dropped to $8.52 before settling in for the closing price of $8.54. A 52-week range for GLOP has been $4.70 – $9.27.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Energy sector has dropped its sales by -1.60% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 460.50%. With a float of $35.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.77 million.

In an organization with 2356 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.10, operating margin of +50.38, and the pretax margin is +32.07.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward GasLog Partners LP stocks. The insider ownership of GasLog Partners LP is 30.22%, while institutional ownership is 23.60%.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.46) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +32.07 while generating a return on equity of 12.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 460.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.10% during the next five years compared to -1.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GasLog Partners LP (GLOP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.29 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, GasLog Partners LP’s (GLOP) raw stochastic average was set at 76.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.53. However, in the short run, GasLog Partners LP’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.54. Second resistance stands at $8.56. The third major resistance level sits at $8.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.50. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.48.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) Key Stats

There are 52,797K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 441.42 million. As of now, sales total 371,030 K while income totals 118,990 K. Its latest quarter income was 99,070 K while its last quarter net income were 36,380 K.