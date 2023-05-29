-11.30% percent quarterly performance for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) is not indicative of the underlying story

On May 26, 2023, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE: SOI) opened at $8.06, lower -0.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.06 and dropped to $7.85 before settling in for the closing price of $8.00. Price fluctuations for SOI have ranged from $7.15 to $14.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 36.60%. With a float of $30.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.21 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 344 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.81, operating margin of +13.06, and the pretax margin is +12.91.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 86.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 218,500. In this transaction CHAIRMAN AND CEO of this company sold 23,000 shares at a rate of $9.50, taking the stock ownership to the 538,175 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07, when Company’s Director sold 7,000 for $12.32, making the entire transaction worth $86,240. This insider now owns 13,439 shares in total.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +6.35 while generating a return on equity of 9.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE: SOI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.27 million, its volume of 0.23 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s (SOI) raw stochastic average was set at 20.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.04 in the near term. At $8.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.62.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE: SOI) Key Stats

There are currently 45,796K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 366.37 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 320,010 K according to its annual income of 21,160 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 82,720 K and its income totaled 7,570 K.