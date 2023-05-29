$112.77K in average volume shows that Cricut Inc. (CRCT) is heading in the right direction

May 26, 2023, Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) trading session started at the price of $8.93, that was -1.11% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.26 and dropped to $8.78 before settling in for the closing price of $8.98. A 52-week range for CRCT has been $5.67 – $11.76.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -57.00%. With a float of $49.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $215.59 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 775 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.48, operating margin of +9.02, and the pretax margin is +9.25.

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cricut Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cricut Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 49.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 39,778. In this transaction EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $7.96, taking the stock ownership to the 575,491 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 4,250 for $8.28, making the entire transaction worth $35,178. This insider now owns 204,987 shares in total.

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.07) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +6.84 while generating a return on equity of 9.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -57.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cricut Inc. (CRCT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cricut Inc. (CRCT)

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.37 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 98325.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Cricut Inc.’s (CRCT) raw stochastic average was set at 45.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 129.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.17 in the near term. At $9.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.49. The third support level lies at $8.21 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) Key Stats

There are 219,224K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.97 billion. As of now, sales total 886,300 K while income totals 60,670 K. Its latest quarter income was 181,230 K while its last quarter net income were 9,100 K.