$113.53K in average volume shows that Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) is heading in the right direction

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.81, plunging -10.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.836 and dropped to $0.7028 before settling in for the closing price of $0.81. Within the past 52 weeks, SOPA’s price has moved between $0.81 and $3.14.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 21.50%. With a float of $17.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.08 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -41.54, operating margin of -543.98, and the pretax margin is -603.51.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Society Pass Incorporated is 36.75%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.16) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -599.52 while generating a return on equity of -128.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Trading Performance Indicators

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA)

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) saw its 5-day average volume 89600.0, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Society Pass Incorporated’s (SOPA) raw stochastic average was set at 4.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9677, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2972. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8085 in the near term. At $0.8889, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9417. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6753, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6225. The third support level lies at $0.5421 if the price breaches the second support level.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 22.81 million based on 28,172K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,640 K and income totals -33,790 K. The company made 2,040 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,290 K in sales during its previous quarter.