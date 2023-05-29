13.11% volatility in Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) last month: This is a red flag warning

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $2.03, down -9.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.04 and dropped to $1.76 before settling in for the closing price of $2.05. Over the past 52 weeks, TPST has traded in a range of $1.06-$4.21.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 58.60%. With a float of $10.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.76 million.

In an organization with 19 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Tempest Therapeutics Inc. is 3.23%, while institutional ownership is 71.30%.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.55 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.64) by $0.09. This company achieved a return on equity of -131.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tempest Therapeutics Inc.’s (TPST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 74020.0. That was inferior than the volume of 0.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Tempest Therapeutics Inc.’s (TPST) raw stochastic average was set at 25.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 160.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1571, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8869. However, in the short run, Tempest Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.0067. Second resistance stands at $2.1633. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6033. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4467.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 23.79 million has total of 11,586K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -35,710 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -7,640 K.