13.55% percent quarterly performance for GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC) stock priced at $4.74, down -8.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.76 and dropped to $4.20 before settling in for the closing price of $4.84. GDC’s price has ranged from $1.80 to $44.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -66.90% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 98.10%. With a float of $0.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.81 million.

The firm has a total of 20 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.22, operating margin of -276.21, and the pretax margin is -276.25.

GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of GD Culture Group Limited is 43.15%, while institutional ownership is 4.90%.

GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -277.00 while generating a return on equity of -1.40.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of GD Culture Group Limited (GDC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [GD Culture Group Limited, GDC], we can find that recorded value of 0.31 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.41.

During the past 100 days, GD Culture Group Limited’s (GDC) raw stochastic average was set at 6.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 206.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 555.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.03. The third major resistance level sits at $5.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.91. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.61.

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.88 million, the company has a total of 1,117K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 150 K while annual income is -30,820 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 80 K while its latest quarter income was -20 K.