$176.50K in average volume shows that Sunoco LP (SUN) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) stock priced at $42.88, down -0.84% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.315 and dropped to $42.54 before settling in for the closing price of $43.06. SUN’s price has ranged from $34.26 to $48.59 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 17.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -11.40%. With a float of $55.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.06 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2302 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.69, operating margin of +2.67, and the pretax margin is +1.95.

Sunoco LP (SUN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Sunoco LP is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 20.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 177,475. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $35.49, taking the stock ownership to the 5,000 shares.

Sunoco LP (SUN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.41 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.54 while generating a return on equity of 45.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.30% during the next five years compared to 106.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sunoco LP’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.78, a number that is poised to hit 1.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunoco LP (SUN)

Looking closely at Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.14 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, Sunoco LP’s (SUN) raw stochastic average was set at 24.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.10. However, in the short run, Sunoco LP’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $43.16. Second resistance stands at $43.63. The third major resistance level sits at $43.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.08. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.61.

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.62 billion, the company has a total of 100,471K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 25,729 M while annual income is 475,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,362 M while its latest quarter income was 141,000 K.