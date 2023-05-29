-18.21% percent quarterly performance for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) is not indicative of the underlying story

On May 26, 2023, BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TCPC) opened at $10.42, higher 1.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.5199 and dropped to $10.38 before settling in for the closing price of $10.38. Price fluctuations for TCPC have ranged from $9.60 to $14.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 0.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -106.90% at the time writing. With a float of $57.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.77 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.05, operating margin of +18.51, and the pretax margin is -5.67.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is 0.29%, while institutional ownership is 27.50%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.41) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -5.67 while generating a return on equity of -1.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -106.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -16.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TCPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC)

Looking closely at BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TCPC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.18 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, BlackRock TCP Capital Corp.’s (TCPC) raw stochastic average was set at 23.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.02. However, in the short run, BlackRock TCP Capital Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.56. Second resistance stands at $10.61. The third major resistance level sits at $10.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.33. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.28.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TCPC) Key Stats

There are currently 57,770K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 599.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 181,000 K according to its annual income of -9,230 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 50,310 K and its income totaled 22,710 K.