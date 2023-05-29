$226.93K in average volume shows that MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) is heading in the right direction

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $1.26, down -6.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.31 and dropped to $1.14 before settling in for the closing price of $1.22. Over the past 52 weeks, YGMZ has traded in a range of $0.78-$6.50.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 40.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 243.70%. With a float of $7.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.97 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 180 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.16, operating margin of +2.52, and the pretax margin is +2.13.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Trucking Industry. The insider ownership of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited is 67.40%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +1.66 while generating a return on equity of 4.15.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 243.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s (YGMZ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09

Technical Analysis of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ)

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) saw its 5-day average volume 77680.0, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s (YGMZ) raw stochastic average was set at 23.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1822, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7857. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2533 in the near term. At $1.3667, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0267. The third support level lies at $0.9133 if the price breaches the second support level.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 27.90 million has total of 22,960K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 114,070 K in contrast with the sum of 1,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,675 K and last quarter income was 617 K.