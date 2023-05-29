$233.39K in average volume shows that Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) is heading in the right direction

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $7.85, down -4.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.05 and dropped to $7.30 before settling in for the closing price of $7.86. Over the past 52 weeks, AMPX has traded in a range of $4.15-$26.01.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -74.20%. With a float of $15.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.64 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 58 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -123.36, operating margin of -409.19, and the pretax margin is -393.11.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Amprius Technologies Inc. is 81.65%, while institutional ownership is 1.60%.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -393.11 while generating a return on equity of -39.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -74.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Amprius Technologies Inc.’s (AMPX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 222.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX)

The latest stats from [Amprius Technologies Inc., AMPX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.13 million was inferior to 0.18 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Amprius Technologies Inc.’s (AMPX) raw stochastic average was set at 59.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.37. The third major resistance level sits at $8.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.87. The third support level lies at $6.43 if the price breaches the second support level.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 667.88 million has total of 84,630K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,410 K in contrast with the sum of -17,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 680 K and last quarter income was -9,100 K.