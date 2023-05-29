-26.54% percent quarterly performance for Ucommune International Ltd (UK) is not indicative of the underlying story

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $0.7438, down -0.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.745 and dropped to $0.6501 before settling in for the closing price of $0.70. Over the past 52 weeks, UK has traded in a range of $0.60-$7.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 85.70%. With a float of $3.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.44 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 357 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.23, operating margin of -31.68, and the pretax margin is -48.63.

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Ucommune International Ltd is 7.00%, while institutional ownership is 58.90%.

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -44.14 while generating a return on equity of -140.39.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ucommune International Ltd’s (UK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.39

Technical Analysis of Ucommune International Ltd (UK)

Looking closely at Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK), its last 5-days average volume was 0.17 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Ucommune International Ltd’s (UK) raw stochastic average was set at 8.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8719, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0807. However, in the short run, Ucommune International Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7452. Second resistance stands at $0.7926. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8401. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6503, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6028. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5554.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.70 million has total of 4,653K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 95,800 K in contrast with the sum of -42,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 302,981 K and last quarter income was -1,528 M.