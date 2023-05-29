$267.97K in average volume shows that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) is heading in the right direction

On May 26, 2023, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) opened at $10.80, lower -0.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.82 and dropped to $10.70 before settling in for the closing price of $10.80. Price fluctuations for PFLT have ranged from $9.43 to $13.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 13.60% at the time writing. With a float of $48.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.73 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.43, operating margin of +35.19, and the pretax margin is +3.66.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 21.20%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.29) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +3.66 while generating a return on equity of 0.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.35 million, its volume of 0.19 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s (PFLT) raw stochastic average was set at 39.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.05.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) Key Stats

There are currently 49,732K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 534.62 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 105,490 K according to its annual income of 3,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 34,550 K and its income totaled 7,240 K.