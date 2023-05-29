$269.60K in average volume shows that Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) is heading in the right direction

On May 26, 2023, Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) opened at $4.30, higher 4.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.545 and dropped to $4.29 before settling in for the closing price of $4.30. Price fluctuations for CGNT have ranged from $2.31 to $7.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -651.20% at the time writing. With a float of $66.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.62 million.

The firm has a total of 1650 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.56, operating margin of -29.04, and the pretax margin is -31.08.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cognyte Software Ltd. is 2.36%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2023, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -36.57 while generating a return on equity of -47.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -651.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cognyte Software Ltd., CGNT], we can find that recorded value of 0.17 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Cognyte Software Ltd.’s (CGNT) raw stochastic average was set at 95.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.70. The third major resistance level sits at $4.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.19. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.08.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) Key Stats

There are currently 68,843K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 295.98 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 312,060 K according to its annual income of -114,130 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 73,260 K and its income totaled -27,100 K.