Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

$282.06K in average volume shows that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) is heading in the right direction

Company News

On May 26, 2023, Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: TFPM) opened at $13.88, higher 0.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.90 and dropped to $13.56 before settling in for the closing price of $13.61. Price fluctuations for TFPM have ranged from $10.36 to $17.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 14.80% at the time writing. With a float of $21.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.78 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 13 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.04, operating margin of +44.58, and the pretax margin is +39.42.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is 11.05%, while institutional ownership is 73.72%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +36.27 while generating a return on equity of 4.19.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: TFPM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM)

The latest stats from [Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., TFPM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.16 million was inferior to 0.24 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.’s (TFPM) raw stochastic average was set at 27.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.07. The third major resistance level sits at $14.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.39. The third support level lies at $13.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: TFPM) Key Stats

There are currently 155,686K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.75 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 151,890 K according to its annual income of 55,090 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 50,270 K and its income totaled 16,530 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

No matter how cynical the overall market is Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) performance over the last week is recorded -4.32%

Shaun Noe -
Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.80, soaring 1.14% from the previous trading...
Read more

$1.39M in average volume shows that Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
May 26, 2023, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) trading session started at the price of $4.84, that was 1.67% jump from the...
Read more

PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) posted a 0.43% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) stock priced at $34.07, up 2.38% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.