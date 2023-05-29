$282.06K in average volume shows that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) is heading in the right direction

On May 26, 2023, Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: TFPM) opened at $13.88, higher 0.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.90 and dropped to $13.56 before settling in for the closing price of $13.61. Price fluctuations for TFPM have ranged from $10.36 to $17.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 14.80% at the time writing. With a float of $21.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.78 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 13 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.04, operating margin of +44.58, and the pretax margin is +39.42.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is 11.05%, while institutional ownership is 73.72%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +36.27 while generating a return on equity of 4.19.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: TFPM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM)

The latest stats from [Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., TFPM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.16 million was inferior to 0.24 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.’s (TFPM) raw stochastic average was set at 27.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.07. The third major resistance level sits at $14.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.39. The third support level lies at $13.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: TFPM) Key Stats

There are currently 155,686K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.75 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 151,890 K according to its annual income of 55,090 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 50,270 K and its income totaled 16,530 K.