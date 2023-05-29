3.09% volatility in Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ: WIRE) stock priced at $172.00, up 0.09% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $173.49 and dropped to $168.08 before settling in for the closing price of $170.54. WIRE’s price has ranged from $94.39 to $206.74 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 21.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 40.80%. With a float of $17.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1672 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.86, operating margin of +30.32, and the pretax margin is +30.65.

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Encore Wire Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 103.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 545,000. In this transaction Controller of this company sold 2,725 shares at a rate of $200.00, taking the stock ownership to the 34,138 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s Controller sold 275 for $200.00, making the entire transaction worth $55,000. This insider now owns 36,863 shares in total.

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $6.5 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +23.79 while generating a return on equity of 45.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 70.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ: WIRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Encore Wire Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 35.46, a number that is poised to hit 6.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 20.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE)

The latest stats from [Encore Wire Corporation, WIRE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.22 million was inferior to 0.24 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.58.

During the past 100 days, Encore Wire Corporation’s (WIRE) raw stochastic average was set at 51.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $167.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $151.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $173.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $176.16. The third major resistance level sits at $178.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $168.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $165.34. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $162.61.

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ: WIRE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.00 billion, the company has a total of 17,570K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,018 M while annual income is 717,840 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 660,490 K while its latest quarter income was 119,480 K.