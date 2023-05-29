3.46% volatility in Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR) last month: This is a red flag warning

On May 26, 2023, Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ: IMCR) opened at $56.59, higher 0.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.23 and dropped to $55.79 before settling in for the closing price of $56.67. Price fluctuations for IMCR have ranged from $26.12 to $69.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 70.90% at the time writing. With a float of $35.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.18 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 408 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +95.42, operating margin of -36.12, and the pretax margin is -30.84.

Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Immunocore Holdings plc is 14.68%, while institutional ownership is 58.90%.

Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.4) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -28.68 while generating a return on equity of -17.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ: IMCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 221.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ: IMCR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.22 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.17.

During the past 100 days, Immunocore Holdings plc’s (IMCR) raw stochastic average was set at 55.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $57.69 in the near term. At $58.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $59.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.30. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $54.81.

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ: IMCR) Key Stats

There are currently 43,974K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.74 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 177,790 K according to its annual income of -50,990 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 54,110 K and its income totaled -20,280 K.