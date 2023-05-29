3.48% volatility in ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) last month: This is a red flag warning

May 26, 2023, ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) trading session started at the price of $87.14, that was -0.22% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $88.25 and dropped to $86.74 before settling in for the closing price of $87.19. A 52-week range for ARCB has been $66.35 – $104.87.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 13.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 46.60%. With a float of $23.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.29 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15700 workers is very important to gauge.

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ArcBest Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of ArcBest Corporation is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 91.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 613,013. In this transaction Pres, Asl Log, Chf Yld Off of this company sold 7,555 shares at a rate of $81.14, taking the stock ownership to the 26,615 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 24, when Company’s Chairman, President & CEO sold 25,000 for $88.77, making the entire transaction worth $2,219,250. This insider now owns 55,060 shares in total.

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.97) by -$0.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.50% during the next five years compared to 55.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.74, a number that is poised to hit 2.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ArcBest Corporation (ARCB)

The latest stats from [ArcBest Corporation, ARCB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.22 million was inferior to 0.26 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.02.

During the past 100 days, ArcBest Corporation’s (ARCB) raw stochastic average was set at 50.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $89.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $84.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $87.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $88.84. The third major resistance level sits at $89.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $86.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.82. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $84.90.

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) Key Stats

There are 23,953K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.09 billion. As of now, sales total 5,324 M while income totals 298,210 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,106 M while its last quarter net income were 71,280 K.