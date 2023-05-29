3.69% volatility in AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) last month: This is a red flag warning

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $47.01, down -0.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.66 and dropped to $46.58 before settling in for the closing price of $47.07. Over the past 52 weeks, ATRC has traded in a range of $32.51-$52.96.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 13.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -193.20%. With a float of $45.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.11 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1050 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.44, operating margin of -12.92, and the pretax margin is -13.98.

AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of AtriCure Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 99.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 198,014. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 4,417 shares at a rate of $44.83, taking the stock ownership to the 36,319 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 4,983 for $45.99, making the entire transaction worth $229,168. This insider now owns 19,406 shares in total.

AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.34) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -14.06 while generating a return on equity of -9.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -193.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -5.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AtriCure Inc.’s (ATRC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AtriCure Inc. (ATRC)

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.23 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.62.

During the past 100 days, AtriCure Inc.’s (ATRC) raw stochastic average was set at 74.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $47.52 in the near term. At $48.13, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $48.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.36.

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.22 billion has total of 47,242K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 330,380 K in contrast with the sum of -46,470 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 93,490 K and last quarter income was -6,480 K.