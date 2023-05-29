Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

3.69% volatility in AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) last month: This is a red flag warning

Company News

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $47.01, down -0.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.66 and dropped to $46.58 before settling in for the closing price of $47.07. Over the past 52 weeks, ATRC has traded in a range of $32.51-$52.96.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 13.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -193.20%. With a float of $45.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.11 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1050 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.44, operating margin of -12.92, and the pretax margin is -13.98.

AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of AtriCure Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 99.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 198,014. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 4,417 shares at a rate of $44.83, taking the stock ownership to the 36,319 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 4,983 for $45.99, making the entire transaction worth $229,168. This insider now owns 19,406 shares in total.

AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.34) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -14.06 while generating a return on equity of -9.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -193.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -5.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AtriCure Inc.’s (ATRC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AtriCure Inc. (ATRC)

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.23 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.62.

During the past 100 days, AtriCure Inc.’s (ATRC) raw stochastic average was set at 74.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $47.52 in the near term. At $48.13, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $48.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.36.

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.22 billion has total of 47,242K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 330,380 K in contrast with the sum of -46,470 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 93,490 K and last quarter income was -6,480 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

TFI International Inc. (TFII) average volume reaches $224.64K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Sana Meer -
TFI International Inc. (NYSE: TFII) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $107.01, soaring 1.14% from the previous trading...
Read more

Investors must take note of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s (LCTX) performance last week, which was -4.44%.

Shaun Noe -
May 26, 2023, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: LCTX) trading session started at the price of $1.28, that was 0.78% jump from the session...
Read more

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) with a beta value of 2.38 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Steve Mayer -
On May 26, 2023, Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) opened at $0.252, higher 8.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.