$334.89K in average volume shows that Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) is heading in the right direction

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $17.53, soaring 1.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.00 and dropped to $17.53 before settling in for the closing price of $17.54. Within the past 52 weeks, GDOT’s price has moved between $14.96 and $30.26.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 10.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 39.50%. With a float of $51.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.81 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.40, operating margin of +6.83, and the pretax margin is +5.79.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Green Dot Corporation is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 11,240. In this transaction Director of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $22.48, taking the stock ownership to the 70,055 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15, when Company’s Director sold 500 for $24.88, making the entire transaction worth $12,440. This insider now owns 70,555 shares in total.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.8) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +4.42 while generating a return on equity of 6.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.90% during the next five years compared to -4.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Green Dot Corporation (GDOT)

Looking closely at Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.2 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Green Dot Corporation’s (GDOT) raw stochastic average was set at 61.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.28. However, in the short run, Green Dot Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.04. Second resistance stands at $18.26. The third major resistance level sits at $18.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.10.

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 912.72 million based on 52,040K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,450 M and income totals 64,210 K. The company made 416,380 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 36,010 K in sales during its previous quarter.