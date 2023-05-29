$370.84K in average volume shows that Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) is heading in the right direction

On May 26, 2023, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) opened at $1.98, lower -1.99% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.9999 and dropped to $1.7601 before settling in for the closing price of $2.01. Price fluctuations for COEP have ranged from $1.03 to $21.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -261.80% at the time writing. With a float of $10.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.08 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 52.11%, while institutional ownership is 55.10%.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.28) by -$0.11. This company achieved a return on equity of -101.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -261.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.27 million, its volume of 0.16 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s (COEP) raw stochastic average was set at 80.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.0599 in the near term. At $2.1498, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2997. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8201, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6702. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5803.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) Key Stats

There are currently 20,441K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 43.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -37,570 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -7,868 K.