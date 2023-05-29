-38.96% percent quarterly performance for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) is not indicative of the underlying story

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $0.257, up 1.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.263 and dropped to $0.246 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. Over the past 52 weeks, CLVR has traded in a range of $0.23-$1.46.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 3.20%. With a float of $37.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.90 million.

The firm has a total of 400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.76, operating margin of -163.82, and the pretax margin is -407.05.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 18.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 2,091. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 5,678 shares at a rate of $0.37, taking the stock ownership to the 194,508 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 9,018 for $0.42, making the entire transaction worth $3,832. This insider now owns 200,186 shares in total.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -371.71 while generating a return on equity of -116.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s (CLVR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Clever Leaves Holdings Inc., CLVR], we can find that recorded value of 0.18 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s (CLVR) raw stochastic average was set at 5.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3093, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4786. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2631. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2715. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2801. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2461, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2375. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2291.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.38 million has total of 45,519K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 17,800 K in contrast with the sum of -66,170 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,980 K and last quarter income was -4,080 K.