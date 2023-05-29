$391.18K in average volume shows that NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) is heading in the right direction

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $7.00, up 2.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.22 and dropped to $6.75 before settling in for the closing price of $7.00. Over the past 52 weeks, NAAS has traded in a range of $2.75-$22.45.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -37.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -105.10%. With a float of $54.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $192.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 311 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.64, operating margin of -2658.87, and the pretax margin is -6063.21.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -6073.83 while generating a return on equity of -3,406.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -105.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.57% during the next five years compared to 24.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NaaS Technology Inc.’s (NAAS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 117.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.13

Technical Analysis of NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS)

Looking closely at NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.18 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, NaaS Technology Inc.’s (NAAS) raw stochastic average was set at 35.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 125.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.70. However, in the short run, NaaS Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.33. Second resistance stands at $7.51. The third major resistance level sits at $7.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.39.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.54 billion has total of 11,850K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 13,460 K in contrast with the sum of -817,340 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,270 K and last quarter income was -18,390 K.