4.72% volatility in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) last month: This is a red flag warning

May 26, 2023, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG) trading session started at the price of $1.42, that was -1.40% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.44 and dropped to $1.39 before settling in for the closing price of $1.43. A 52-week range for PLG has been $1.20 – $2.12.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 62.60%. With a float of $74.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.63 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 13 employees.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Platinum Group Metals Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 27.40%.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of -46.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 145.40 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG) saw its 5-day average volume 0.18 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s (PLG) raw stochastic average was set at 16.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5463, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5795. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4367 in the near term. At $1.4633, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3633. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3367.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG) Key Stats

There are 100,252K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 142.40 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -8,240 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -1,200 K.