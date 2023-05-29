-4.91% percent quarterly performance for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) is not indicative of the underlying story

On May 26, 2023, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE: BCSF) opened at $12.26, higher 1.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.41 and dropped to $12.155 before settling in for the closing price of $12.20. Price fluctuations for BCSF have ranged from $11.06 to $15.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 54.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -12.00% at the time writing. With a float of $51.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.56 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.15, operating margin of +66.45, and the pretax margin is +44.79.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is 0.55%, while institutional ownership is 52.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 49,606. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,400 shares at a rate of $14.59, taking the stock ownership to the 16,784 shares.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.4) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +44.44 while generating a return on equity of 9.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.35% during the next five years compared to 30.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE: BCSF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc., BCSF], we can find that recorded value of 0.18 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s (BCSF) raw stochastic average was set at 49.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.57. The third major resistance level sits at $12.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.97.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE: BCSF) Key Stats

There are currently 64,560K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 787.76 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 219,550 K according to its annual income of 105,480 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 74,740 K and its income totaled 29,290 K.