$491.92K in average volume shows that WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) is heading in the right direction

On May 26, 2023, WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) opened at $0.8854, lower -0.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8999 and dropped to $0.85 before settling in for the closing price of $0.89. Price fluctuations for MAPS have ranged from $0.60 to $6.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -250.90% at the time writing. With a float of $74.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.49 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 580 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.52, operating margin of -32.02, and the pretax margin is +44.74.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of WM Technology Inc. is 9.40%, while institutional ownership is 55.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 22,394. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 27,043 shares at a rate of $0.83, taking the stock ownership to the 446,283 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s General Counsel sold 9,957 for $0.83, making the entire transaction worth $8,245. This insider now owns 153,764 shares in total.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -53.82 while generating a return on equity of -301.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -250.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for WM Technology Inc. (MAPS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WM Technology Inc. (MAPS)

Looking closely at WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.3 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, WM Technology Inc.’s (MAPS) raw stochastic average was set at 31.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 140.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 107.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7975, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3763. However, in the short run, WM Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9068. Second resistance stands at $0.9283. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8569, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8285. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8070.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Key Stats

There are currently 148,060K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 131.74 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 215,530 K according to its annual income of -115,990 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 48,010 K and its income totaled -2,480 K.