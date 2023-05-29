$507.14K in average volume shows that Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) is heading in the right direction

May 26, 2023, Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) trading session started at the price of $172.12, that was 0.78% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $174.39 and dropped to $171.18 before settling in for the closing price of $171.28. A 52-week range for PCTY has been $152.01 – $276.88.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 23.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 27.90%. With a float of $40.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.79 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.33, operating margin of +10.21, and the pretax margin is +9.80.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Paylocity Holding Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Paylocity Holding Corporation is 26.20%, while institutional ownership is 75.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 13,066,502. In this transaction Director of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $174.22, taking the stock ownership to the 10,151,734 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s VP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 19 for $167.50, making the entire transaction worth $3,182. This insider now owns 3,954 shares in total.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.53) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +10.65 while generating a return on equity of 16.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 66.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.10, a number that is poised to hit 1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)

Looking closely at Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY), its last 5-days average volume was 0.46 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.56.

During the past 100 days, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s (PCTY) raw stochastic average was set at 16.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $183.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $209.42. However, in the short run, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $174.27. Second resistance stands at $175.94. The third major resistance level sits at $177.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $171.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $169.52. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $167.85.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) Key Stats

There are 55,815K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.56 billion. As of now, sales total 852,650 K while income totals 90,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 339,860 K while its last quarter net income were 57,620 K.