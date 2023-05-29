Search
Sana Meer
7.76% volatility in Seer Inc. (SEER) last month: This is a red flag warning

Seer Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.68, plunging -2.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.74 and dropped to $3.45 before settling in for the closing price of $3.68. Within the past 52 weeks, SEER’s price has moved between $3.07 and $13.40.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -27.30%. With a float of $54.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.54 million.

In an organization with 164 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.61, operating margin of -667.64, and the pretax margin is -633.07.

Seer Inc. (SEER) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Seer Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 86.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 5,224. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 1,468 shares at a rate of $3.56, taking the stock ownership to the 95,532 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s CEO, President and Chair sold 13,840 for $4.13, making the entire transaction worth $57,210. This insider now owns 767,744 shares in total.

Seer Inc. (SEER) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.38) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -633.07 while generating a return on equity of -19.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Seer Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) Trading Performance Indicators

Seer Inc. (SEER) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 30.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seer Inc. (SEER)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.28 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.38 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Seer Inc.’s (SEER) raw stochastic average was set at 16.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.97. However, in the short run, Seer Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.72. Second resistance stands at $3.88. The third major resistance level sits at $4.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.30. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.14.

Seer Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 234.58 million based on 63,741K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 15,490 K and income totals -92,970 K. The company made 4,050 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -23,960 K in sales during its previous quarter.

