8.36% volatility in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) last month: This is a red flag warning

On May 26, 2023, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) opened at $2.83, higher 6.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.86 and dropped to $2.69 before settling in for the closing price of $2.64. Price fluctuations for GRCL have ranged from $1.40 to $5.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -30.10% at the time writing. With a float of $51.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.69 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 348 workers is very important to gauge.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is 23.41%, while institutional ownership is 45.50%.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.39) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -37.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL)

The latest stats from [Gracell Biotechnologies Inc., GRCL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.16 million was inferior to 0.27 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.’s (GRCL) raw stochastic average was set at 95.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.95. The third major resistance level sits at $3.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.54.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) Key Stats

There are currently 67,700K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 178.81 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -88,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -22,090 K.