$87.11K in average volume shows that The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) is heading in the right direction

May 26, 2023, The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) trading session started at the price of $1.17, that was 11.11% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.335 and dropped to $1.17 before settling in for the closing price of $1.17. A 52-week range for REAX has been $1.00 – $2.25.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -68.50%. With a float of $145.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $178.63 million.

In an organization with 118 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.28, operating margin of -5.17, and the pretax margin is -5.33.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Real Brokerage Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of The Real Brokerage Inc. is 18.51%, while institutional ownership is 32.89%.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -5.39 while generating a return on equity of -83.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -68.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 98.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.14 million. That was better than the volume of 78851.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, The Real Brokerage Inc.’s (REAX) raw stochastic average was set at 51.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2080, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3860. However, in the short run, The Real Brokerage Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3667. Second resistance stands at $1.4333. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5317. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2017, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1033. The third support level lies at $1.0367 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) Key Stats

There are 180,058K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 294.50 million. As of now, sales total 381,760 K while income totals -20,580 K. Its latest quarter income was 107,850 K while its last quarter net income were -7,400 K.