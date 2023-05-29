A look at CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s (CTMX) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) stock priced at $1.72, up 1.75% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.74 and dropped to $1.695 before settling in for the closing price of $1.71. CTMX’s price has ranged from $1.17 to $3.02 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -5.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 16.40%. With a float of $65.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.25 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 116 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.98, operating margin of -176.13, and the pretax margin is -186.82.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 59.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 7,750. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $1.55, taking the stock ownership to the 5,142 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s CEO sold 7,121 for $1.88, making the entire transaction worth $13,391. This insider now owns 388,821 shares in total.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -186.82 while generating a return on equity of -5,475.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to 4.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)

Looking closely at CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.53 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s (CTMX) raw stochastic average was set at 19.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6897, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7787. However, in the short run, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7550. Second resistance stands at $1.7700. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6800. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6650.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 113.40 million, the company has a total of 66,339K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 53,160 K while annual income is -99,320 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 23,500 K while its latest quarter income was -3,310 K.