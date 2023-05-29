Search
A look at Freight Technologies Inc.’s (FRGT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $1.18, down -2.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.19 and dropped to $1.13 before settling in for the closing price of $1.17. Over the past 52 weeks, FRGT has traded in a range of $1.12-$31.51.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 66.70%. With a float of $2.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.27 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 82 employees.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Freight Technologies Inc. is 2.54%, while institutional ownership is 6.80%.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -131.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Freight Technologies Inc.’s (FRGT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.24 and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT)

Looking closely at Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.26 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Freight Technologies Inc.’s (FRGT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 153.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 157.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7587, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.6739. However, in the short run, Freight Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1767. Second resistance stands at $1.2133. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2367. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0933. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0567.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.80 million has total of 1,017K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 25,890 K in contrast with the sum of -8,190 K annual income.

Newsletter

 

