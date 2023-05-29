A look at Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s (GGAL) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On May 26, 2023, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) opened at $11.63, higher 0.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.875 and dropped to $11.45 before settling in for the closing price of $11.66. Price fluctuations for GGAL have ranged from $5.72 to $14.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 83.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -19.80% at the time writing. With a float of $90.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.47 million.

The firm has a total of 9275 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is 53.40%, while institutional ownership is 10.40%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.77) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +4.09 while generating a return on equity of 11.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., GGAL], we can find that recorded value of 0.39 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s (GGAL) raw stochastic average was set at 46.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.09. The third major resistance level sits at $12.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.04.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) Key Stats

There are currently 147,470K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.82 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,991 M according to its annual income of 374,520 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,854 M and its income totaled 199,300 K.