A look at Medpace Holdings Inc.’s (MEDP) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) stock priced at $202.22, up 0.69% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $205.95 and dropped to $201.21 before settling in for the closing price of $202.16. MEDP’s price has ranged from $130.79 to $241.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 27.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 51.30%. With a float of $23.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.01 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.09, operating margin of +19.09, and the pretax margin is +19.37.

Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Medpace Holdings Inc. is 23.50%, while institutional ownership is 85.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 25, was worth 7,020,476. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 31,648 shares at a rate of $221.83, taking the stock ownership to the 6,451,371 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 31,648 for $221.83, making the entire transaction worth $7,020,476. This insider now owns 6,451,371 shares in total.

Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $2.27 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +16.80 while generating a return on equity of 36.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.21% during the next five years compared to 51.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Medpace Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.89, a number that is poised to hit 1.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.33 million, its volume of 0.24 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.58.

During the past 100 days, Medpace Holdings Inc.’s (MEDP) raw stochastic average was set at 49.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $196.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $194.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $205.93 in the near term. At $208.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $210.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $201.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $198.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $196.45.

Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.17 billion, the company has a total of 30,499K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,460 M while annual income is 245,370 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 434,070 K while its latest quarter income was 72,890 K.