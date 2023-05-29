Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

A look at Safehold Inc.’s (SAFE) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Markets

On May 26, 2023, Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) opened at $24.32, higher 1.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.79 and dropped to $23.75 before settling in for the closing price of $24.05. Price fluctuations for SAFE have ranged from $23.46 to $50.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -25.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -96.40% at the time writing. With a float of $47.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.94 million.

The firm has a total of 118 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.24, operating margin of +95.52, and the pretax margin is +57.83.

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 174,766. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,215 shares at a rate of $28.12, taking the stock ownership to the 4,665 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s CHAIRMAN AND CEO bought 1,000 for $28.21, making the entire transaction worth $28,210. This insider now owns 1,721,307 shares in total.

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.37) by $0.78. This company achieved a net margin of +50.75 while generating a return on equity of 7.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -96.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Safehold Inc. (SAFE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -16.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Safehold Inc. (SAFE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Safehold Inc., SAFE], we can find that recorded value of 0.34 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, Safehold Inc.’s (SAFE) raw stochastic average was set at 7.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.39. The third major resistance level sits at $25.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.86.

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) Key Stats

There are currently 13,894K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.54 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 158,050 K according to its annual income of 421,290 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 78,330 K and its income totaled 4,680 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

$412.74K in average volume shows that Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) is heading in the right direction

Shaun Noe -
Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $44.53, down -0.74% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

$113.53K in average volume shows that Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) is heading in the right direction

Sana Meer -
Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.81, plunging -10.10% from the previous trading...
Read more

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) posted a 5.40% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Steve Mayer -
May 26, 2023, Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: THR) trading session started at the price of $22.69, that was 3.02% jump from the session...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.