A look at Safehold Inc.’s (SAFE) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On May 26, 2023, Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) opened at $24.32, higher 1.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.79 and dropped to $23.75 before settling in for the closing price of $24.05. Price fluctuations for SAFE have ranged from $23.46 to $50.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -25.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -96.40% at the time writing. With a float of $47.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.94 million.

The firm has a total of 118 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.24, operating margin of +95.52, and the pretax margin is +57.83.

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 174,766. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,215 shares at a rate of $28.12, taking the stock ownership to the 4,665 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s CHAIRMAN AND CEO bought 1,000 for $28.21, making the entire transaction worth $28,210. This insider now owns 1,721,307 shares in total.

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.37) by $0.78. This company achieved a net margin of +50.75 while generating a return on equity of 7.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -96.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Safehold Inc. (SAFE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -16.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Safehold Inc. (SAFE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Safehold Inc., SAFE], we can find that recorded value of 0.34 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, Safehold Inc.’s (SAFE) raw stochastic average was set at 7.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.39. The third major resistance level sits at $25.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.86.

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) Key Stats

There are currently 13,894K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.54 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 158,050 K according to its annual income of 421,290 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 78,330 K and its income totaled 4,680 K.