A look at Surface Oncology Inc.’s (SURF) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) stock priced at $0.73, up 8.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8342 and dropped to $0.72 before settling in for the closing price of $0.74. SURF’s price has ranged from $0.56 to $2.15 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 18.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 35.70%. With a float of $60.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.63 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 60 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.71, operating margin of -206.23, and the pretax margin is -211.95.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Surface Oncology Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 53.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 03, was worth 18,222. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 10,594 shares at a rate of $1.72, taking the stock ownership to the 99,906 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 03, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 5,980 for $1.72, making the entire transaction worth $10,286. This insider now owns 111,349 shares in total.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.33 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -211.95 while generating a return on equity of -59.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Surface Oncology Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)

Looking closely at Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF), its last 5-days average volume was 0.43 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Surface Oncology Inc.’s (SURF) raw stochastic average was set at 45.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6540, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9422. However, in the short run, Surface Oncology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8529. Second resistance stands at $0.9007. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9671. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7387, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6723. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6245.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 45.11 million, the company has a total of 60,717K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 30,000 K while annual income is -63,590 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -19,740 K.