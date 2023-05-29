A look at United Natural Foods Inc.’s (UNFI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $27.11, soaring 1.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.75 and dropped to $27.04 before settling in for the closing price of $27.19. Within the past 52 weeks, UNFI’s price has moved between $22.07 and $49.56.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 25.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 70.60%. With a float of $58.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 30300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.48, operating margin of +1.21, and the pretax margin is +1.07.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Food Distribution industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of United Natural Foods Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 91.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 1,003,633. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 45,168 shares at a rate of $22.22, taking the stock ownership to the 150,936 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 06, when Company’s CFO sold 7,000 for $42.62, making the entire transaction worth $298,340. This insider now owns 117,648 shares in total.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 1/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.46) by -$0.68. This company achieved a net margin of +0.86 while generating a return on equity of 15.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.11% during the next five years compared to 10.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) Trading Performance Indicators

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI)

Looking closely at United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.36 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, United Natural Foods Inc.’s (UNFI) raw stochastic average was set at 25.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.33. However, in the short run, United Natural Foods Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.88. Second resistance stands at $28.17. The third major resistance level sits at $28.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.46.

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.62 billion based on 59,398K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 28,928 M and income totals 248,000 K. The company made 7,816 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 19,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.