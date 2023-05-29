Search
Shaun Noe
A look at Yalla Group Limited’s (YALA) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Company News

May 26, 2023, Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) trading session started at the price of $3.97, that was 0.76% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.085 and dropped to $3.95 before settling in for the closing price of $3.97. A 52-week range for YALA has been $3.00 – $5.57.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -1.70%. With a float of $90.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.98 million.

The firm has a total of 829 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.51, operating margin of +25.92, and the pretax margin is +26.89.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Yalla Group Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Yalla Group Limited is 31.28%, while institutional ownership is 27.10%.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.14) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +26.27 while generating a return on equity of 20.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Yalla Group Limited (YALA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.46 and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yalla Group Limited (YALA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Yalla Group Limited, YALA], we can find that recorded value of 0.23 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Yalla Group Limited’s (YALA) raw stochastic average was set at 27.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.15. The third major resistance level sits at $4.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.80.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) Key Stats

There are 147,674K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 620.32 million. As of now, sales total 303,600 K while income totals 79,760 K. Its latest quarter income was 73,520 K while its last quarter net income were 20,460 K.

