A look at Youdao Inc.’s (DAO) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Youdao Inc. (NYSE: DAO) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.12, soaring 8.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.598 and dropped to $4.07 before settling in for the closing price of $4.12. Within the past 52 weeks, DAO’s price has moved between $3.03 and $10.00.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 61.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 20.80%. With a float of $35.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $122.27 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5068 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.59, operating margin of -15.45, and the pretax margin is -14.48.

Youdao Inc. (DAO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Education & Training Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Youdao Inc. is 3.34%, while institutional ownership is 63.00%.

Youdao Inc. (DAO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.18) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -14.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Youdao Inc. (NYSE: DAO) Trading Performance Indicators

Youdao Inc. (DAO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Youdao Inc. (DAO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.24 million, its volume of 0.18 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Youdao Inc.’s (DAO) raw stochastic average was set at 9.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.69 in the near term. At $4.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.85. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.63.

Youdao Inc. (NYSE: DAO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 511.81 million based on 125,969K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 726,840 K and income totals -105,410 K. The company made 197,550 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 4,220 K in sales during its previous quarter.