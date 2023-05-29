A major move is in the offing as ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) market cap hits 266.07 million

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) stock priced at $6.50, up 4.61% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.89 and dropped to $6.485 before settling in for the closing price of $6.51. ALXO’s price has ranged from $4.23 to $15.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -46.50%. With a float of $30.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.86 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 65 employees.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 101.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 29, was worth 35,779. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 3,232 shares at a rate of $11.07, taking the stock ownership to the 539,746 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 29, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 1,617 for $11.07, making the entire transaction worth $17,901. This insider now owns 270,253 shares in total.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.74 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -39.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO)

Looking closely at ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.21 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s (ALXO) raw stochastic average was set at 33.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.24. However, in the short run, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.97. Second resistance stands at $7.13. The third major resistance level sits at $7.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.16.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 266.07 million, the company has a total of 40,869K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -123,480 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -30,180 K.