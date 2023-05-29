A major move is in the offing as Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (AOMR) market cap hits 186.30 million

May 26, 2023, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE: AOMR) trading session started at the price of $7.53, that was 2.40% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.85 and dropped to $7.384 before settling in for the closing price of $7.49. A 52-week range for AOMR has been $4.43 – $15.77.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -67.90%. With a float of $24.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.07, operating margin of -120.07, and the pretax margin is -179.07.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (AOMR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 85.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 05, was worth 24,880. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,000 shares at a rate of $6.22, taking the stock ownership to the 26,226 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s Director bought 4,000 for $7.34, making the entire transaction worth $29,360. This insider now owns 22,226 shares in total.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (AOMR) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.2) by -$0.57. This company achieved a net margin of -175.83 while generating a return on equity of -51.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -67.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE: AOMR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (AOMR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (AOMR)

Looking closely at Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE: AOMR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.15 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc.’s (AOMR) raw stochastic average was set at 68.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.89. However, in the short run, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.89. Second resistance stands at $8.10. The third major resistance level sits at $8.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.95.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE: AOMR) Key Stats

There are 24,879K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 186.30 million. As of now, sales total 115,540 K while income totals -187,830 K. Its latest quarter income was 23,740 K while its last quarter net income were 530 K.