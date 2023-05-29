A major move is in the offing as Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) market cap hits 170.02 million

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.55, soaring 1.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.79 and dropped to $7.46 before settling in for the closing price of $7.59. Within the past 52 weeks, BGFV’s price has moved between $6.88 and $15.60.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -74.00%. With a float of $21.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.63 million.

The firm has a total of 8700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.66, operating margin of +3.37, and the pretax margin is +3.31.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 47.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 26,902. In this transaction Senior VP, Operations of this company sold 3,752 shares at a rate of $7.17, taking the stock ownership to the 17,250 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Senior VP, Operations sold 5,250 for $9.00, making the entire transaction worth $47,250. This insider now owns 14,950 shares in total.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +2.63 while generating a return on equity of 9.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -74.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.54% during the next five years compared to 31.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) Trading Performance Indicators

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation, BGFV], we can find that recorded value of 0.18 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s (BGFV) raw stochastic average was set at 20.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.98. The third major resistance level sits at $8.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.18.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 170.02 million based on 22,394K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 995,540 K and income totals 26,130 K. The company made 224,940 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 190 K in sales during its previous quarter.