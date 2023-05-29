A major move is in the offing as Denbury Inc. (DEN) market cap hits 4.58 billion

On May 26, 2023, Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) opened at $91.98, lower -0.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $91.98 and dropped to $89.92 before settling in for the closing price of $91.04. Price fluctuations for DEN have ranged from $56.59 to $104.05 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 8.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 748.90% at the time writing. With a float of $48.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 774 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.18, operating margin of +43.64, and the pretax margin is +32.56.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Denbury Inc. is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 108.14%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 48,730. In this transaction Vice President and CAO of this company sold 618 shares at a rate of $78.85, taking the stock ownership to the 60,443 shares.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.41) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +28.17 while generating a return on equity of 35.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 748.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.60% during the next five years compared to 157.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Denbury Inc. (DEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.55, a number that is poised to hit 1.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Denbury Inc. (DEN)

Looking closely at Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.53 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.48.

During the past 100 days, Denbury Inc.’s (DEN) raw stochastic average was set at 74.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $89.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.94. However, in the short run, Denbury Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $92.01. Second resistance stands at $93.03. The third major resistance level sits at $94.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $89.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $88.91. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $87.89.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) Key Stats

There are currently 50,277K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.58 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,715 M according to its annual income of 480,160 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 341,020 K and its income totaled 89,200 K.