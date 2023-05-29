A major move is in the offing as Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) market cap hits 87.60 million

May 26, 2023, Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX: FURY) trading session started at the price of $0.44, that was 1.61% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.46 and dropped to $0.43 before settling in for the closing price of $0.44. A 52-week range for FURY has been $0.34 – $0.75.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 227.30%. With a float of $133.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.01 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 11 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Fury Gold Mines Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Fury Gold Mines Limited is 4.18%, while institutional ownership is 11.89%.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of 14.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 227.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX: FURY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17

Technical Analysis of Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.14 million, its volume of 0.15 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Fury Gold Mines Limited’s (FURY) raw stochastic average was set at 3.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5391, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4825. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4543 in the near term. At $0.4667, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4783. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4303, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4187. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4063.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX: FURY) Key Stats

There are 145,547K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 87.60 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals 19,160 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -1,970 K.