A major move is in the offing as Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) market cap hits 46.32 million

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.51, soaring 5.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.00 and dropped to $4.51 before settling in for the closing price of $4.56. Within the past 52 weeks, INDO’s price has moved between $4.26 and $19.18.

With a float of $4.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.92 million.

The firm has a total of 30 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -34.69, operating margin of -248.78, and the pretax margin is -248.04.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is 62.15%, while institutional ownership is 1.60%.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -248.04 while generating a return on equity of -60.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) Trading Performance Indicators

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34

Technical Analysis of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, INDO], we can find that recorded value of 91520.0 was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s (INDO) raw stochastic average was set at 15.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.26. The third major resistance level sits at $5.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.04.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 46.32 million based on 10,143K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,100 K and income totals -3,120 K.