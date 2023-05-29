A major move is in the offing as Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL) market cap hits 7.00 billion

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NYSE: KNSL) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $302.10, up 1.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $309.53 and dropped to $299.89 before settling in for the closing price of $302.10. Over the past 52 weeks, KNSL has traded in a range of $202.00-$345.75.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 34.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 3.90%. With a float of $21.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.01 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 457 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The insider ownership of Kinsale Capital Group Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 244,688. In this transaction EVP and COO of this company sold 750 shares at a rate of $326.25, taking the stock ownership to the 89,909 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s CEO and President sold 3,500 for $322.69, making the entire transaction worth $1,129,415. This insider now owns 309,689 shares in total.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.21) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +19.41 while generating a return on equity of 22.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 40.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NYSE: KNSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s (KNSL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.89, a number that is poised to hit 2.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.15 million, its volume of 0.18 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.82.

During the past 100 days, Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s (KNSL) raw stochastic average was set at 59.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $314.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $290.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $311.20 in the near term. At $315.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $320.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $301.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $295.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $291.92.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NYSE: KNSL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.00 billion has total of 23,155K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 819,200 K in contrast with the sum of 159,110 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 256,940 K and last quarter income was 55,800 K.