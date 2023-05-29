A major move is in the offing as LivaNova PLC (LIVN) market cap hits 2.39 billion

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $44.30, down -0.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.51 and dropped to $43.634 before settling in for the closing price of $44.42. Over the past 52 weeks, LIVN has traded in a range of $40.26-$70.57.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.20% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 39.90%. With a float of $53.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.62 million.

The firm has a total of 2900 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.24, operating margin of +11.91, and the pretax margin is -7.35.

LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of LivaNova PLC is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 107.22%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 30, was worth 94,461. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 2,220 shares at a rate of $42.55, taking the stock ownership to the 111,847 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s CEO sold 2,220 for $54.56, making the entire transaction worth $121,123. This insider now owns 83,749 shares in total.

LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.39) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -8.44 while generating a return on equity of -6.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.60% during the next five years compared to -24.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at LivaNova PLC’s (LIVN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 66.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LivaNova PLC (LIVN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [LivaNova PLC, LIVN], we can find that recorded value of 0.41 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, LivaNova PLC’s (LIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 19.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $44.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $44.93. The third major resistance level sits at $45.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $42.72.

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.39 billion has total of 53,768K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,022 M in contrast with the sum of -86,250 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 263,420 K and last quarter income was 7,370 K.