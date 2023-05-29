A major move is in the offing as Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) market cap hits 14.69 million

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.49, plunging -5.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.538 and dropped to $0.4725 before settling in for the closing price of $0.50. Within the past 52 weeks, OTRK’s price has moved between $0.34 and $2.08.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 13.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -5.30%. With a float of $17.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.11 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 118 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.59, operating margin of -297.53, and the pretax margin is -354.73.

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ontrak Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 7.10%.

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.71) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -355.33 while generating a return on equity of -201.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to -21.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) Trading Performance Indicators

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.24

Technical Analysis of Ontrak Inc. (OTRK)

Looking closely at Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK), its last 5-days average volume was 0.18 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Ontrak Inc.’s (OTRK) raw stochastic average was set at 9.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 158.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4705, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5550. However, in the short run, Ontrak Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5162. Second resistance stands at $0.5598. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5817. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4507, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4288. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3852.

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.69 million based on 29,321K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 14,510 K and income totals -51,570 K. The company made 2,530 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -8,350 K in sales during its previous quarter.