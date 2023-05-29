A major move is in the offing as Patria Investments Limited (PAX) market cap hits 2.27 billion

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ: PAX) stock priced at $15.48, up 0.97% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.92 and dropped to $15.48 before settling in for the closing price of $15.43. PAX’s price has ranged from $12.25 to $17.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -29.90%. With a float of $53.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.31 million.

The firm has a total of 385 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Patria Investments Limited (PAX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Patria Investments Limited is 0.84%, while institutional ownership is 97.50%.

Patria Investments Limited (PAX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.27 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ: PAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Patria Investments Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Patria Investments Limited (PAX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Patria Investments Limited, PAX], we can find that recorded value of 0.35 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Patria Investments Limited’s (PAX) raw stochastic average was set at 52.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.41.

Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ: PAX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.27 billion, the company has a total of 54,248K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 258,880 K while annual income is 92,960 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 73,800 K while its latest quarter income was 19,400 K.