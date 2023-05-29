A major move is in the offing as Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) market cap hits 5.20 million

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.43, plunging -2.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.43 and dropped to $0.425 before settling in for the closing price of $0.44. Within the past 52 weeks, QNRX’s price has moved between $0.42 and $28.11.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 97.10%. With a float of $10.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.85 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 8.29%, while institutional ownership is 10.10%.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.28) by -$0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -231.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 97.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.20 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.52 million, its volume of 0.16 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s (QNRX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 144.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4841, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6905. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4311 in the near term. At $0.4330, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4361. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4261, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4230. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4211.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.20 million based on 4,847K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -9,380 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.