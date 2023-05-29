Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) is expecting -64.61% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On May 26, 2023, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) opened at $0.1402, lower -3.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1435 and dropped to $0.135 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. Price fluctuations for AGLE have ranged from $0.13 to $1.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -14.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 0.60% at the time writing. With a float of $60.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 61 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.67, operating margin of -3640.23, and the pretax margin is -3604.59.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 78.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25, was worth 50,472. In this transaction Director of this company bought 90,000 shares at a rate of $0.56, taking the stock ownership to the 90,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer bought 28,200 for $0.71, making the entire transaction worth $20,022. This insider now owns 36,200 shares in total.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3598.75 while generating a return on equity of -124.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)

Looking closely at Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.49 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s (AGLE) raw stochastic average was set at 0.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2038, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4914. However, in the short run, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1408. Second resistance stands at $0.1464. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1493. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1323, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1294. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1238.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) Key Stats

There are currently 65,395K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.21 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,330 K according to its annual income of -83,810 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 200 K and its income totaled -18,420 K.